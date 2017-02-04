Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4: How SAFC fans reacted on Twitter after an unforgettable win

Sunderland enjoyed a day to savour with a 4-0 trouncing of Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League clash at Selhurst Park today.

The resounding victory was not enough to get the Black Cats off the foot of the table, but they are now only behind Palace, who are now second-bottom, on goal difference. Only two points separate the top six.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter after Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and two-goal Jermain Defoe shot down Sam Allardyce’s Eagles.

@petewhalen7: Oviedo defensively was very good. Also a threat going forward. NDong full of energy and Kone was in beast mode. What a result

@shajykhan: Van Alholt smiling after the match. Glad we got rid off him

@pete_shaw94: No PVA no goals conceded, any coincidence?

@IBarker7: Proof that Sam is a massive lads fan .. gave us a £14M bonus & a 0-4 away win in 1 week ..What a guy

@DanMeister1234: Oviedo looked fairly solid on debut. Definitely the best LB on the pitch today! Big win, need to carry on against Southampton!

@jamie_davison1: Wow is this a dream?

@DavidLeers: 4 points in 1 week for us @SunderlandAFC if this was the start of the season everybody would be talking about Europe

@SuperCoops29: I don’t do this very often but ... KABOOM!

@MaloyJordan: I said after Tuesday if N’Dong and Kone play well we have a chance. Both unbelievable again today

@NigelTurner10: Oviedo was unreal today, is that what a full back looks like when he can defend

@anth_mac: What a week. 14 million for PVA. A midweek mag meltdown. 4pts and 2 clean sheets

@Joecsmith11: I know today was about the whole team but a word on JD.. 14 pl goals playing in this side.. ageing like a fine wine.. so ruthless

@SunderlandGS: Well that was fantastic - we actually looked like a team. N’Dong and Kone have made a big difference. Well done

@RoryFallow: Ndong is actually good. Like, a really good midfielder. Delighted to see him score such a beauty

@JoeHughes1994: Genuinely think PVA was a negative impact in the dressing room. Look 10x better since he’s gone

@acferguson26: I was there when Jack Rodwell won

@Lambachini: Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this result, more like this please

@JonnyMackley: I just hope we take this momentum to a struggling Southampton team next week & get the chance to go 15th, huge, huge game after today

@JWHendry46: If we’d had Paddy we’d have lost that game. Oviedo exceptional. N’Dong ran the show! Let’s start our season now

@timbowalker: 4-0. Rodwell’s curse has been lifted. And a total of £165 winnings from the match.

@kie123star: What a weekend to be back on the. Booze,we’ll done Sunderland

@Hendo1980: Chuffed to bits today, great stuff from the lads, need to use this result as a platform to kick on now. #safc #RodwellWins