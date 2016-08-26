Could Man City keeper Joe Hart be a shock transfer target for Sunderland?

The odds on out-of-favour goalkeeper Joe Hart making a shock switch from Manchester City to Sunderland are falling.

The England No 1 has found himself out in the cold at the City of Manchester Stadium after Pep Guardiola took over as boss.

He was on the bench for the first two Premier League games, with Willy Caballero preferred as first choice.

Now, after City signed Barcelona's Claudio Bravo yesterday, Hart finds himself as third choice.

Guardiola has made it clear he wants his goalkeeper to play a key role in build-up play by being a good distributor with his feet.

Hart was recalled for Wednesday's Champions League play-off victory over Steaua Bucharest, but this has been widely perceived as a farewell appearance.

His actions after the game in acknowledging the backing of fans did little to dispel that theory.

Everton have denied any interest in Hart, and Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Clubs from abroad who have been linked with the 29-year-old, who has two Premier League winner's medals, include Sevilla in Spain and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

But Sunderland's urgent need for an experienced pair of hands after it was confirmed today that Vito Mannone will be ruled out for at least three months could move Sunderland to the top of the list of potential destinations - even if it is just on loan.