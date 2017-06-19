Consortium led by Sunderland fans reportedly interested in buying the club

Leading members of production company Fulwell 73 are leading a consortium interested in buying Sunderland, according to the Independent.

Three partners in the company are lifelong Black Cats fans are said to be keen on restoring the club to its former glory.

James Corden is also a partner in the company that produces The Late, Late Show on American TV channel CBS.

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams and the former Chelsea Chief Executive Paul Smith are also said to be involved in the prospective deal. The pair were involved in an ultimately failed attempt to buy Aston Villa in the summer of 2015.

Ellis Short has put a deadline on parties interested in buying the club as they try to prepare for the Championship. The Black Cats players are due to report to the Academy of Light to begin pre-season training in ten days time.

A German consortium is also thought to be interested in acquiring the club but have not yet met Short's asking price.