CONFIRMED: Simon Grayson is the new Sunderland manager

Simon Grayson is the new manager of Sunderland.

The 47-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to replace David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson had been Martin Bain’s preferred target since Derek McInnes turned down the job a fortnight ago. After Ellis Short pulled the plugs on takeover talks the club moved quickly to bring the former Blackpool, Leeds United and Huddersfield boss to the club.

He brings long-term assistant Glynn Snodin with him from Deepdale and will take the players to their pre-season training camp in Austria, flying out on Saturday.

Grayson leaves Preston having stabilised them as mid-table Championship outfit. His win rate over 235 games stands at just over 44%.