Chris Coleman without SEVEN Sunderland players for first game in charge at Aston Villa

Chris Coleman is without SEVEN first team players for Tuesday night's trip to Aston Villa.

There is little time for Coleman to find his feet at Sunderland with the Black Cats in Championship action at Villa on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm) - and the new manager faces a raft of selection dilemmas.

Defender Marc Wilson (calf), midfielder Jonny Williams (shoulder) and forward Duncan Watmore (knee) were all forced off against Millwall and none will feature at Villa Park.

Paddy McNair, who has only recently returned from a serious knee injury, also misses out after playing 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Didier Ndong has returned to the club following compassionate leave and could be involved.

But Coleman is without three other first team players, Lamine Kone and Billy Jones who are out with knee injuries and Lee Cattermole who serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards this season.