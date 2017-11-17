Chris Coleman to become the new Sunderland manager

Wales are expecting Chris Coleman to take up the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

The Black Cats had identified Coleman as their number one target following the departure of Simon Grayson over a fortnight ago.

Coleman's Wales future had been in doubt as he waited on assurances regarding members of his backroom staff.

An FAW meeting took place on Friday morning from which point Coleman has appeared to decide to end his six year tenure at the helm of the national side.

He is yet to agree terms with the Black Cats but there are not expected to be any problems reaching an agreement.

Sources in Wales believe the 47-year-old could be unveiled by the end of the weekend and take charge for the trip to Aston Villa.