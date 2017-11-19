Chris Coleman to be unveiled as Sunderland manager after rebuffing Rangers interest

Chris Coleman is set to be officially confirmed as Sunderland manager today after rebuffing interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

Coleman flies to Wearside on Sunday morning after fulfilling his last duty in Wales, turning on the Christmas lights in Newport.

The 47-year-old told the assembled crowd that he will be in charge for Tuesday's Championship clash against Aston Villa and that he hopes his successor as manager of the national team is a 'passionate Welshman'.

Coleman is expected to put pen to paper on his Sunderland contract and take his first training session after his arrival.

The Black Cats identified Coleman as their number one target as doubts over his Wales future grew in recent weeks. Coleman was in demand, with Rangers keen to meet him next week over their own managerial vacancy.

Pedro Caixinha left the club on October 26th and Coleman was identified as a potential successor.

He was keen to get straight into the challenge at Sunderland, however, and his long-term associate Kit Symons watched the 2-2 draw with Millwall alongside chief executive Martin Bain.

Symons will be confirmed as his assistant and there could yet be further additions to the backroom staff, though discussions are ongoing.

One of Coleman's first priorities will be to assess the injuries picked up yesterday.

Jonny Williams was substituted early in the game with a shoulder problem but is thought not to have suffered a dislocation, while Marc Wilson picked up a calf injury.

The biggest concern will be over Duncan Watmore, who picked up a knock in a collision and despite continuing for a short time, left the field just before half-time in obvious discomfort.

With Lee Cattermole suspended for the trip to Aston Villa, Coleman could face a raft of selection problems for his first game in charge.