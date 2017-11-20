Chris Coleman moving to North East with his family as he starts 'daunting' Sunderland rebuild

Chris Coleman insists the Sunderland job is not a 'stopgap' option as he begins a daunting rebuild.

Coleman has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will move permanently to the North East with his family in the near future.

The Wales boss said he had spoken to former Black Cats Andy Melville and Kevin Ball before taking the job and was left in doubt about the potential for the club.

He said: "That’s why I am here [to turn it around]. You always think someone has to do it. I know it is a daunting task, dead right there’s been a lot of good managers who have sat here. I need a bit of luck, I just want to be part of it.

“One of my closest friends Andy Melville, Kevin Ball too, a Sunderland legend who have known for years, all the things they tell me about this club, if it is not going well maybe I will have to keep my house down south!

“If I wasn’t committed, if it was a stop gap I wouldn’t have moved my wife and family here. I am fully committed to the area. Everyone wants this club back in the Premier League. First of all I have to deliver, pushing it in a different direction, nudging it further forward, it’s not easy but that’s the first building block. After that we have to build on that. I am excited by that. It’s a great club, always will be a great club. I have the duty of trying to take it forward."

Coleman was realistic about his short-term goals with Sunderland rooted to the foot of the table and facing a mounting injury crisis.

Duncan Watmore is being assessed amid fears he has suffered another serious knee injury.

Marc Wilson is unavailable for the trip to Aston Villa while Paddy McNair will not be considered for selection as he continues his comeback from a long-term lay-off. Lee Cattermole is suspended.

Coleman admitted he hadn't had much time to change things ahead of the Villa game but was optimistic about the future, saying Sunderland is 'probably the biggest club I will ever manage.'

He said: “It’s tough because they played on Saturday. We have lost Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore, two great problems for us. That’s what can happen, you have to try to break that cycle.

“I will have a session this morning after this with the squad who is going to the Midlands, I expect to see them being brave. I expect them to go and perform, compete and basically that’s it to start with.

“We can’t ask for too much. Villa are doing very well, top six and I expect them to succeed this season because Brucie [Steve Bruce] is doing a good job there. We have our own mission if you like. We have only been here 24 hours but you have to start somewhere. We haven’t been able to change too much.”

“We have played 17 games, you don’t get relegated after that amount of games," he added.

"We are where we are. With ten games to go and if we are in the same position then we will be in a relegation battle, but there’s time to improve, we are standing on the edge of a cliff and we need to move backwards.

“We have a lot of games to play, 30 to play, that’s a lot of points and we know we are being beaten over the head right now with not having won games at the Stadium of Light for a long time. We need to get the preparation right, we need to be professional and if we do that then sooner or later results will come our way.

“This is not a place to be if you haven’t got heart. If you haven’t got heart and courage then you need that at this football club, there has been plenty negativity happening here, but this will probably be the biggest club I will ever manage. Martin gave me the opportunity and I was always going to come.”

Coleman was in a relaxed mood at his unveiling, and joked when asked if he could replicate Black Cats icon Bob Stokoe by lifting a cup from the second tier in his first season.

He said: “That’s on the menu, then next season maybe Champions League! Bob Stokoe is an absolute legend. I can only look at the situation within, we have to get away from where we are.

“When you are losing, every little crack looks like a chasm. We are not winning matches, before we go and win matches it is up to me, to us to have a strategy and a game plan. We have to build a new culture here.

“Time is not a commodity as a manager, I need to move quickly to try to create that. I had a conversation with the players yesterday, you are in or you are out. If you are then great and all you can demand is the very best. After that if it is not good enough it is not good enough.

“If you are pretending to give your best I can’t handle that. I can handle a loss as long as everyone is giving everything they have got. If I don’t think there are players doing that then it is not something I will tolerate.

“We are all here and we are at this huge football club that needs to be moved in a different direction, once we get it I am excited by it.

“I can’t promise the cup in six months but while I am here I will promise that everything I have got with my experience I will give them it. All I need back from them is everything. They can’t guarantee us a win, nobody can do that, but what I can guarantee is a work ethic and hopefully that will bring the performances."