Chris Coleman confirms he is Sunderland bound and will take charge for Aston Villa game

Chris Coleman has confirmed that he will arrive on Wearside tomorrow to rubber stamp his appointment as the next Sunderland manager.

Coleman was not at the Stadium of Light today for the 2-2 draw with Millwall, but Kit Symons, who will be confirmed as his assistant, watched on.

Coleman was speaking as he switched on the Christmas lights in Newport, and will travel on Sunday morning ahead of a likely announcement later in the day.

The 47-year-old also said he hopes he is succeeded as manager of the national side by a 'passionate Welshman'.

He said: "That's the idea. I've got an early flight tomorrow [Sunday] then up and straight into it. Then it is a big game on Tuesday night against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

"Just thank you [to all Wales fans]. A huge thank you for everything you've given to me and the team for the last six years.

"You've been absolutely amazing. Diolch, thank you.

"It needs to be a passionate Welshman for me. But I obviously don't make that decision, that will be the powers that be.

"But it needs to be another Welshman, for sure."