Cherries defender tells Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe he would thrive at Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe has been told he would thrive at Bournemouth by Cherries defender and former teammate Adam Smith.

Sunderland's 14-goal top scorer can leave Wearside on a free this summer as the 34-year-old striker has a clause allowing him to do so if the Black Cats were relegated, which was confirmed with the 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are among a number of clubs monitoring Defoe's situation, with the England striker expected to depart the Stadium of Light this summer.

And Smith, who is a former Tottenham Hotspur teammate of Defoe, says he is convinced Defoe would thrive on the south coast and has already tried to persuade him to join Bournemouth in the summer.

Smith told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "I did have a word with him after the game, actually, but I can’t go into too much detail!

"Hopefully, he will come here next season.

"He is constantly on your shoulder and really annoying to play against.

"I think he would thrive in our team and, with all our creative players, he would get loads of chances."

Defoe's form for Sunderland this season won him an England recall, with Defoe scoring at Wembley in the 2-0 win over Lithuania in March.

He hasn't scored for Sunderland since his brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, though, with Defoe going 10 games without a goal for the Black Cats.

Smith believes he would be a huge hit on the south coast with the right-back adding: "Jermain was so sharp when I was with him at Spurs.

"He is 34 now and he hasn’t lost any of that ability at all.

"He has scored 14 goals this season for the team that is bottom of the Premier League so that shows what a great finisher and striker he is.

"For sure, he could score more than 14 goals in our team next season."

Smith and Defoe were at Spurs together for five years until January 2014.