Charismatic Chris Coleman a 'great communicator and motivator' with Black Cats set to appoint him manager

Sunderland are expected to appoint Chris Coleman as manager this weekend with the former Wales boss set to be in charge for the trip to Aston Villa.

Sunderland AFC are yet to confirm Coleman's appointment and he is not expected to be at the Stadium of Light this afternoon for the visit of Millwall.

His appointment is expected to be confirmed by Sunday.

The 47-year-old had been Wales boss for almost six years and last summer guided his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The new challenge facing Coleman will be to steer bottom-of-the-table Sunderland up the Championship and away from relegation danger, with his appointment expected to be confirmed by Sunday.

Caretaker boss Robbie Stockdale will take charge of the Sunderland side for the visit of Millwall, with the Black Cats aiming to avoid holding the English record outright for the longest ever home winless streak.

Sunderland have gone 19 games without a home win in all competitions but the imminent appointment of Coleman will give Sunderland a major lift heading into the game.

Kit Symons has also left his coaching post at Wales and the former Fulham manager could be heading to Wearside with Coleman, with the new management team set to be in charge for Tuesday night's trip to Aston Villa.