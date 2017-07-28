Celtic goalkeeper opens up on time at Sunderland ahead of Wearside return

Craig Gordon is looking forward to seeing some old faces at the Stadium of Light tomorrow, but admits his time on Wearside was the most frustrating of his career.

Gordon signed for Sunderland in 2007 for a then British record fee of £9 million, beaten only when Manchester United signed David de Gea for around that double that price four years later.

The Scot made a superb first impression but injuries began to take their toll.

When fit the 34-year-old struggled to edge Marton Fulop out of the side, adn was eventually released in May 2012 having made 88 league appearances.

Gordon told Celtic view: "We managed to stay in the league for the five years I was there.

“I had a few injury problems. Although I played quite well in between the injuries, I never really got a long enough stretch injury-free to really show what I could do. It was probably the most frustrating part of my career as I felt it was a good move at the time to go into the Premier League down south and show what I could do.

“These things can happen to anyone and I had one injury after another and I didn’t manage to play 100 games over five years, and I have played over 160 game in three years here. At that stage in my career, that’s what happened. I have managed to get myself in a better place now and I have played a lot of games in the last few years," he added.

“There are only a few who still work at the club and maybe one or two players, but not many I keep in touch with,”

“It will be nice to go back down there. It will be the first time I will have been back to the stadium since I left so it will be nice to see a few people again.

Knee injuries looked to have ended Gordon's career, the goalkeeper even beginning his coaching career at Dumbarton, but he has enjoyed a spectacular revival since joining Celtic in July 2014.

He has regained his place as Scotland's Number One and has become a permanent fixture in the side, despite Brendan Rodgers signing Dorus de Vries last season.