Cattermole and Pienaar in contention for Sunderland return against Tottenham Hotspur

David Moyes has been handed an injury boost - with both Lee Cattermole and Steven Pienaar in contention for the game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Cattermole has missed the start of the new season after undergoing surgery on a double hernia, while Steven Pienaar missed the Everton game with a hamstring injury.

But Moyes has confirmed both are closing in on a first team return, ahead of the game at White Hart Lane on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off).

Fabio Borini (thigh) and Vito Mannone (elbow) are both long-term injuries, while Victor Anichebe will be missing on Sunday after picking up a slight thigh strain.

Moyes said: "They are both much closer to the first team squad.

"Steven Pienaar, as we know, has played games and he has done well. One of the aspects in terms of keeping the ball, he has made us do that better when he has played.

"Lee Cattermole is more looking like he is ready for a return to the first team, than he was.

"He has now had a couple of weeks of training. They are getting much closer to being included.

"But we are still missing Fabio Borini, we are short of options off the bench.

"Victor Anichebe, hopefully will be ready shortly but he has a bit of a thigh strain.

"It is not stopping him running or cycling but stopping him striking the ball at this moment."

Meanwhile, right-back Billy Jones is also back in training after missing the start of the season with a hip injury.