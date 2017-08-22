Carlisle United 1 Sunderland AFC 2: Stunning Lynden Gooch goal secures Carabao Cup win

Sunderland are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a thoroughly entertaining 2-1 win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

Donald Love put the visitors in front in the 24th minute only to see Carlisle skipper Danny Grainger equalise midway through the second half.

Man of the match Robbin Ruiter saved his spot kick but he netted from the rebound before Gooch stepped up with a stunning winner 10 minutes from time.

It sealed Sunderland's place in the third round draw.

Simon Grayson made 10 changes for the game against League Two Carlisle, with Didier Ndong the only survivor from the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United at the weekend.

And the Black Cats started brightly, capitalising on some very shaky Carlisle defending.

In the opening few minutes Wahbi Khazri, Didier Ndong and Joel Asoro all went close to opening the scoring but for poor finishing.

It was a fiercely competitive game, with Lynden Gooch and Bryan Oviedo - back from a calf injury for his first start of the season - catching the eye.

In goal, Robbin Ruiter - who had earlier saved from Nicky Adams - kept Sunderland in the contest on more than one occasion - tipping Jamie Devitt's effort over brilliantly.

Sunderland took the lead four minutes later, Gooch with excellent footwork down the left of the penalty area, the USA international carving out enough space to whip the ball across the

face of goal for Love to convert from close range.

There were further chances for both sides in an action packed game, with Ruiter making a smart block save from Devitt while up the other end Asoro fluffed a one-on-one chance as

Sunderland went in leading 1-0 at the break.

It was a slow start to the second half but the game reignited in the 59th minute when Djilobodji inexplicably fouled Bennett inside the area as the pair battled for a Lambe cross.

Ref Darren Bond thought about it before pointing to the spot. Grainger stepped up and his effort was saved by Ruiter diving to his left only to see the Carlisle defender score the rebound.

Grayson brought on added experience in Lamine Kone, James Vaughan and Aiden McGeady as Sunderland went in search of a winner.

Sunderland didn't really deserve to take the lead but they scored a second in the 80th minute through Gooch - his first senior goal for the side.

And it was a stunning finish, the midfielder digging the ball from out of his feet before curling home an unstoppable effort into the bottom left-hand corner giving Bonham no chance.

It was a deserving winner of any game. Sunderland are in the hat for the third round of the competition, with the draw taking place at 4.15am Thursday.

Full-time: Carlisle United 1 Sunderland 2

Carlisle United: Bonham; Grainger, Joyce (Hope, 84), Liddle, Parkes; Jones, Adams (Kennedy, 89) Devitt (Miller, 84), Bennett, Ellis, Lambe.

Subs Not Used: George, Miller, Cosgrove, Nabi.

Booked:

Goals: Grainger (59)

Sunderland: Ruiter; Matthews, Djilobodji, O’Shea (C), Oviedo (MCGeady, 71); Khazri, Ndong, Gibson, Love (Kone, 66); Gooch, Asoro (Vaughan, 66).

Subs Not Used: Stryjek (gk), Jones, Honeyman, Embleton.

Booked: Khazri (56), Djilobodji (59), Ndong (64), Vaughan (90)

Goals: Love (24), Gooch (80)

Referee: Darren Bond