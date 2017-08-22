Carlisle United 1-2 Sunderland: Two fringe players stand out as Black Cats advance

Sunderland laboured to a narrow 2-1 won over Carlisle United in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Here's how the players rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

String of excellent saves that kept his side in the game. Unfortunate to concede after saving a penalty and is surely a strong contender to start at Barnsley. 8

DONALD LOVE

Took his goal superbly, a fine run to get into the danger area. Did well in an unfamiliar wing-back role. 6

ADAM MATTHEWS

Thrown into a centre-back role and really struggled in the first half. Steadied when moved to his favoured right-back. 5

PAPY DJILOBODJI

Gave away the penalty and made a number of poor decisions throughout the game. Made Sunderland's switch to back three look very uncertain. 4

JOHN O'SHEA

Sunderland's most dependable defender, holding things together on an evening when the Black Cats didn't show the gulf in class between the sides 6

BRYAN OVIEDO

A successful return to first team action, with some good challenges and in the first half, good delivery in attacking positions. Grayson will be pleased to have him back. 6

DIDIER NDONG

Booked for a superb challenge in the second half and was a nuisance in a more advanced position. Ball retention was mixed with a number of stray passes. 6

DARRON GIBSON

Kept things ticking over in the first half but underwhelming in the second as Carlisle really took hold of the game. 5

WAHBI KHAZRI

Missed an early opportunity to score and did not make the most of the chance to play in a prominent number ten role. Looked very frustrated towards the end. 5

LYNDEN GOOCH

A really bright performance in the first half, great play to set up Love for the opener. Faded in the second half but roared back with a superb strike to win it. 8

JOEL ASORO

Missed a big opportunity when set through on goal by Gooch. Showed good movement but a player who would surely benefit from a loan move. 6

Subs

JAMES VAUGHAN (Asoro, 65)

LAMINE KONE (Kone, 65)

AIDEN McGEADY (Oviedo, 70)

Unused: Stryjek, Jones, Honeyman, Embleton