Carabao Cup third round draw: Sunderland to face Jordan Pickford's Everton at Goodison Park

Sunderland have been handed an away tie at Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Simon Grayson's side beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Donald Love and Lynden Gooch to progress to the third round of the competition.

The draw was made in the early hours of this morning in Beijing, China, with Sunderland facing an away trip to Premier League Everton.

It will see the Black Cats come up against former goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who moved to Goodison Park for a deal worth up to £30million this summer, while Aiden McGeady will return to his former side along with fellow Sunderland players Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson.

Sunderland also have Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway on season-long loan deals from Everton though loan players are not usually allowed to face their parent clubs as part of loan agreements.

Middlesbrough face Championship rivals Aston Villa away while Newcastle United were last night knocked out of the competition by Nottingham Forest, their reward is a trip to face Premier League champions Chelsea.

Carabao Cup Round Three Draw

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

Everton v Sunderland

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burton Albion

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers

Brentford v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Burnley v Leeds United

Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers

Bristol City v Stoke City

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

Reading v Swansea City

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley or Derby County

Round Three ties will be played w/c 18th September 2017.