Carabao Cup third round draw: Sunderland to face Jordan Pickford's Everton at Goodison Park

Sunderland have been handed an away tie at Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Simon Grayson's side beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Donald Love and Lynden Gooch to progress to the third round of the competition.
The draw was made in the early hours of this morning in Beijing, China, with Sunderland facing an away trip to Premier League Everton.
It will see the Black Cats come up against former goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who moved to Goodison Park for a deal worth up to £30million this summer, while Aiden McGeady will return to his former side along with fellow Sunderland players Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson.
Sunderland also have Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway on season-long loan deals from Everton though loan players are not usually allowed to face their parent clubs as part of loan agreements.
Middlesbrough face Championship rivals Aston Villa away while Newcastle United were last night knocked out of the competition by Nottingham Forest, their reward is a trip to face Premier League champions Chelsea.
Carabao Cup Round Three Draw
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
Everton v Sunderland
Leicester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burton Albion
West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers
Brentford v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers
Burnley v Leeds United
Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers
Bristol City v Stoke City
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion
Reading v Swansea City
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley or Derby County
Round Three ties will be played w/c 18th September 2017.
