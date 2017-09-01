Callum McManaman on his playing style, Sunderland move & Simon Grayson

New Sunderland signing Callum McManaman is hoping to revive his career on Wearside after signing a two-year deal.

McManaman failed to secure regular first team football after joining Tony Pulis at West Brom in 2015, also enduring an unsuccessful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Grayson has gambled on the 26-year-old, who hopes to recapture the form that saw him become on of the country's highest-rated young wingers as part of Wigan's FA Cup winning side.

He said: "I’m made up to get it done. It’s been hard the last year or so, not playing, not being involved. I’m just looking forward to playing again. I want to get back to where I was, I haven’t been able to do that.

"It’s just about getting this club back to where it belongs, get playing again, enjoying it.

"It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase, obviously I’ve played against the club loads of times, so you notice that when you’re playing. The stadium, the facilities, its a Premier league club and everyone can see that," he added.

"That’s what you want to play in front of. I just leave getting at players, beating a man, getting stuck on, getting fans off their seats."

McManaman will be reuniting with a number of familiar faces on Wearside, as he explained in his first interview with safc,com.

The winger has also been impressed by his new manager.

He said: "I played with Jack [Rodwell] for years at Everton when we were kids. Tyias [Browning] we had on loan at Wigan a few years ago, Brendan [Galloway] was at West Brom last year. I know Catts from Wigan, he looked after me when I was younger. I think I’ll settle in well

"He [Grayson] seems sound, all the lads have said good things about him, I’m looking forward to working with him. If the gaffer believes in you it gives you a lot more confidence."