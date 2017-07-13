Bury boss on James Vaughan's future amid Sunderland bid

Bury boss Lee Clark has said that the club will sell James Vaughan to a Championship club, as long as their valuation is met.

Sunderland have swooped to sign the 28-year-old in recent days, with the striker the subject of two previous bids from second tier clubs this summer.

Bury are holding out for a seven figure sum for a player who netted 24 league goals last season and finished second in the scoring charts.

Vaughan has only one year left on his contract and a move has accelerated in the previous 24 hours, with suggestions late last night that a medical could happen as soon as today. Sunderland boss Simon Grayson worked with the striker at Huddersfield earlier in his career.

Clark has told the Bury Times: "Another bid from a Championship club has been turned down since we came away (on a training camp in Marbella).

“It did not meet the valuation we have for James.

“We don’t want to sell him and no matter what we won’t be selling him to another League One club.

“If James wants to go to a club that is in a higher division then that’s up to James, but his valuation must be met. We made that perfectly clear to James, he has given us his feedback and there are no issues."

The two clubs are understood to be close to reaching an agreement on a fee as Grayson looks to add some much needed depth to his forward line.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Livingston, Grayson said: "We’re moving forward with quite a few new faces, Over the next couple of days I’d like to think we’ll get close to a couple of new deals. After that we’re hopeful that there’ll be another couple, but I don’t really comment on individuals as you’ll get used to.

"I know there’s negotiations or talks going on between the two clubs, I’m not sure what level it is, I'd be surprised if it has reached that level [a £900,000 bid]. He’s a player I’ve worked with, know a lot about, and we have to bring in the right bodies whether it be James Vaughan or any other players that we’ve been linked with. If we bring James Vaughan to this football club it is because we think he’ll affect the squad in a different way to what we’ve already got."