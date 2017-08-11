Bury 0 Sunderland 1: How Black Cats fans reacted on Twitter to George Honeyman’s winner

Have your say

Home-grown midfielder George Honeyman won the plaudits from Sunderland fans following last night’s Carabao Cup victory at Bury.

But Darron Gibson also secured praise after his impressive display in midfield, as Sunderland secured a second-round trip to League Two club Carlisle United.

Didier Ndong goes to ground in last night's tie at Bury.

Here’s how some Sunderland supporters reacted to the win over Bury.

@PK_Hutchinson: Congrats to @GHoneyman10 on his first goal for his boyhood club. Superb performance and a lad desperate to play for the shirt

@73ftm37: Early early days but these players look as though they want to play for our great club

@GWoods94: Buzzing for @GHoneyman10! Great to see another local lad coming through the ranks and doing well.

@IBarker7: @GHoneyman10 .. Setting the bar high this season for any of our U23’s who are aspiring to step up & play for the 1st team

@tebdale: Well played SAFC, especially @GHoneyman10 great stuff, keep going son!

@WilliamsonsDC: Safc. Back to basics. Back to winning ways..

@anth_mac: Job done. Well played

@Anth_Hughes: Cracking game from Honeyman going forward and defending

@RoryFallow: Great energy and commitment again from #SAFC. Pressed superbly throughout and looked far more comfortable than the scoreline suggests

@SAFCChris97: Harsh on Gibson not being MOTM if I’m quite honest. pinging passes everywhere, looked in control and calm

@LaurenHP21: Job done. First win under Grayson. Everybody working hard for the team. Let’s keep it going lads

@88NTaylor: Gibson & Honeyman were great tonight. Vaughan needs a goal & Steele needs more time to convince me he’s a number 1. Wins a win too!

@schmeichel1b: Absolutely buzzing for @GHoneyman10. He’s gonna be a massive player for us this season

@DanielJenks89: Honeyman’s performance should silence those who doubted him

@Stout_SAFC: Don’t wanna get carried away but I’ve just booked the train and hotel for the final.

@WiseMenSayPod: Honeyman outstanding in the 2nd half. Tonight also demonstrates our strength in the middle of the park, great options there

@dpgroves6: Objective achieved! Thursday nights in Bury are never going to be easy. ALWAYS rated Honeyman, take any away win

@Ramos99FTM: Good win, into the 2nd round, without getting out of 1st gear

@davidallison88: Beauty of a finish from @GHoneyman10 and well-deserved MOTM award

@Safcftm2016: Think Robbie Stockdale must take a lot of credit for Honeyman emergence

@jamie_davison1: @GHoneyman10 on a different level tonight, excellent graft from him and a messiesc finish

@pjcatcherside1: Impressed with Honeyman and even Gibson had a good game. Poor with the passing at times though & we’re crying out for another strike