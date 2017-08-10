Bury 0-1 Sunderland player ratings: Honeyman shows class and Gibson makes impressive return

Have your say

Sunderland sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Bury in the first round of the Caraboa Cup.

Here's how the players rated...

JASON STEELE

Rarely tested and again took no chances when it came to clearing the ball. 6

ADAM MATTHEWS

Started well but faded as the game went on. Unlikely to have done enough to dislodge Billy Jones. 6

JOHN O'SHEA

Some poor passes in the second half but excellent in the air and made some key interceptions. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Booked for a rash challenge just before half-time but for the most part was powerful and decisive. 7

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

Much improved defensively and got in some threatening positions at the other end. Settling in after a tough start. 7

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Excellent to see the industry matched with a moment of superb quality, starting the decisive move and finishing it with a deft chip. 8

DIDIER NDONG

Not as influential as his partner in the heart of midfield but as ever, some good ball-winning challenges. 6

DARRON GIBSON

An impressive return to the side, passing well for the most part and covering a good amount of ground. 7

AIDEN McGEADY

Team-mates didn't gamble on some excellent crosses but generally took too much time on the ball. 5

WAHBI KHAZRI

Was unfortunate to slip with the goal gaping but was otherwise underwhelming and didn't show his undoubted quality. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

Worked hard off the ball but suffered a little without Vaughan to play off. 6

Subs

JAMES VAUGHAN (Grabban, 45) 6

JOEL ASORO (McGeady, 57) 6

LYNDEN GOOCH (Khazri, 62) 6

Unused: Ruiter, Asoro, Gooch, Vaughan, Kone, Love, Rodwell

Attendance: 3,470