Burnley v Sunderland FA Cup team news: Jermain Defoe rested as David Moyes makes changes

Jermain Defoe is rested for the FA Cup third round replay with Burnley.

Fabio Borini leads the line with George Honeyman coming into the midfield. Billy Jones returns to the XI after injury, with Javier Manquillo playing.

Jack Rodwell is not named in the squad and John O'Shea drops to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Mannone, Jones, Denayer, Dijolobodji, Van Aanholt, Love, Manquillo, Honeyman, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini

Subs: Mika, O'Shea, Asoro, E Robson, Defoe, Embleton, T Robson,

Burnley XI: Pope, Darikwa, Keane, Tarkowski, Flanagan, Kightly, Boyd, Barton, Defour, Hendrick, Vokes

Subs: Robinson, Mee, Lawton, Ward, Gray, Jackson, O'Neill