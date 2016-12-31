Burnley-Sunderland: Team news, three changes from David Moyes

David Moyes made three changes to his Sunderland side for this afternoon's crunch match at Turf Moor

Vito Mannone came in for his first start since August following the knee injury to Jordan Pickford.

There were two changes in midfield, where Jason Denayer and Didier Ndong came out with John O'Shea and Adnan Januzaj taking their places.

Denayer is struggling with a thigh problem, while Ndong was left out.

It was expected that O'Shea would play a holding midfield role alongside Seb Larsson with Januzaj, Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini supporting striker Jermain Defoe in a 4-2-3-1 system

Januzaj returned after missing the trip to Old Trafford as his contract prevented him from facing his parent club.

Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Kone, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Larsson, O'Shea, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Mika, Love, Khazri, Rodwell, Pienaar, Manquillo, Ndong