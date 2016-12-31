Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Match ratings, nothing of consolation to Black Cats

Sunderland slumped to a horrendous defeat against Burnley – and there were a raft of poor performances.

Boss David Moyes made three changes, bringing in Vito Mannone, John O’Shea and Adnan Janujaz for Jordan Pickford, Didier Ndong and Jason Denayer.

But they – and the rest of the team – failed to impress in a 4-1 defeat.

Here’s how the players rated:

Vito Mannone: First appearance since August and will have been disappointed to have conceded first to Gray and made poor effort at second too. 5

Billy Jones: Got forward well early on and unlucky to be booked for challenge on Ward to put him out of Liverpool game. Ended game as stand-in centre-half and was one of few to emerge with credit. 6

Lamine Koné: Early finish after hurting his thigh in collision with advert hoarding. 6

Papy Djilobodji: At fault for opener, should not have gone to challenge Barnes for header. 5

Patrick van Aanholt: Got forward but distribution poor. 5

John O'Shea: Recalled but in midfield though soon ended back in his favoured role after injury to Kone. Afternoon to forget. Subbed with 18 to go. 5

Seb Larsson: Clumsy foul on Arfield for fourth home goal summed up dire afternoon for Cats. Poor challenge. 5

Adnan Januzaj: Instant recall and set up Defoe goal with mazy run. 5

Fabio Borini: Had a shot blocked in first half but was otherwise ineffective, though he was not alone. 5

Victor Anichebe: Massive blow to see giant striker go off after damaging his hamstring chasing Boyd. 6

Jermain Defoe: Had only a few touches up front on his own but took his chance well. 6

Subs

Didier Ndong (for Kone 24): 6

Steven Pienaar (for Anichebe 46): 6

Donald Love (for O'Shea 72): Played right-back and a last-m inute clearance prevented Burnley getting a fifth. 6

Unused Subs: Mika, Wahbi Khazri, Jack Rodwell, Javier Manquillo

Goal: Defoe 71

Booked: Jones 44

BURNLEY 4-4-1-1

Burnley: Heaton 6, Lowton 6, Keane 6, Mee 6, Ward 6, Boyd 7, Arfield 7, Defour 7 (Gudmondsson 67, 6 ), Marney 6, Gray 9 (Vokes 78), Barnes 7(Tarkowski 85)

Unused subs: Robinson, Darikwa, O'Neil, Bamford

Goals; Gray 31, 51, 53, Barnes (pen) 67

Booked: Marney 45