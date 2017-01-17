Search

Burnley 2 Sunderland 0: Match ratings, little to cheer as Cats go out of FA Cup

Vito Mannone saves from Joey Barton. Picture by FRANK REID

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 3-5-2

Vito Mannone: Put Saturday's mishap behind him with some good saves, close to saving Vokes goal, no chance with second. 6

Billy Jones: Resumed in side as part of a back three and did canny when he played centre-half for last 30. A fine return from Mr Dependable. 6

Jason Denayer: Middle man of the central trio and did plenty of good cover work before going into midfield for final half-hour. 6

Papy Djilobodji: A couple of hairy passes here and there but looked comfortable in system. 5

Javier Manquillo: Much of his duty as right wingback seemed to be in own half, would have been nice to see him get forward more. 5

Donald Love: After countless misplaced passes against Stoke, kept it simple and effective. Subbed just after hour. 5

Seb Larsson: Led the side at Turf Moor and put in a peach of a first-half free-kick which was crying to be put in and went just over bar after break and had only effort on target in added time. 6

George Honeyman: First start for the young prospect and looked bright enough, won Sunderland's first corner and had a tame late header easily taken by keeper. 6

Patrick van Aanholt: An improvement on his display against Stoke, but rarely threatened. 5

Adnan Januzaj: Better than Saturday, though he couldn't have been worse. A bit more determined. 5

Fabio Borini: Got what he wanted, a start through the middle but, alas, not his night. Subbed late on for Asoro. 5

Subs
Jermain Defoe (for Love 63): Barely saw the ball. His introduction was followed by Burnley's best spell. 6
Joel Asoro (for Borini 81): Made good first play with clearance. N/A
Unused Subs: Mika, John O'Shea, Tommy Robson, Ethan Robson, Elliott Embleton
Booked: Love 11

BURNLEY 4-4-2
Pope 6, Darikwa 7, Keane 6, Tarkowski 6, Flanagan 7, Kightly 6 (Gray 77, 7), Boyd 6 (O'Neill 90), Barton 7, Defour 7, Hendrick 7, Vokes 7.
Unused Subs: Robinson, Mee, Lowton, Ward, Jackson

Goals: Vokes 44, Gray 83

Booked: Defour 78, Barton 90

Referee: Michael Jones: Good game 7