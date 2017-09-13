Bryan Oviedo on Nottingham Forest defeat and the mood within the Sunderland camp

Bryan Oviedo insists Sunderland’s self belief hasn’t been dented despite four straight Championship defeats.

A late Daryl Murphy strike ensured Nottingham Forest were the latest team to leave Wearside with three points, extending the winless streak at home to almost 10 months.

Oviedo returned to the starting line-up after missing the Sheffield United defeat with fatigue following the international break and he insists that while the latest defeat was hard to take, the squad maintain belief their fortune will turn.

Sunderland, 20th in the Championship and just a point above the drop zone, travel to Hull City on Saturday.

“We are very disappointed, it was a tough one to take,” admitted Oviedo.

“It was a good game for us and it was unlucky we lost. For us, the only option is to keep going.

“We changed some things which were better and we must continue and remain a unit. We know we are a top team, the results haven’t helped us.

“I want to help the team and win and make the supporters happy. They support us all the time and that is good for us and we thank them for the support.

“The performance [against Nottingham Forest] was very good but the result didn’t help us and we need to do it much better on Saturday because we need to win.

“That is all we have in our minds; next game win.”

“And get better and better every time. We know we have a very good team.”

Oviedo added: “I feel very good. I did the maximum I can and I try to help the team, maybe it was not good enough, I hope to continue and help the team score goals.

“Last game [Sheffield United] I was a little tired from a long trip but now I feel very good and I am ready for Saturday.”