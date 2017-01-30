Bryan Oviedo on David Moyes, fighting relegation and his Stadium of Light memories

The last time Bryan Oviedo was involved in a game at the Stadium of Light he was watching on from the subs bench as Sunderland pulled off their latest great escape.

Much has changed at both clubs since that night in early May when Sunderland put three past Everton to secure their Premier League status, a resounding win which also spelt the end for former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez.

The atmosphere that night struck a chord with unused sub Oviedo as he watched the action unfold - and he now finds himself in the Sunderland ranks after completing a move to Wearside.

Oviedo has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Sunderland, arriving alongside Darron Gibson for a combined fee, understood to be £7.5million.

Costa Rica defender Oviedo spent five years at Everton after David Moyes signed him from FC Copenhagen.

Injuries, including a horrific leg break against Stevenage in 2014, hampered his time at Goodison Park, with the 26-year-old also facing fierce competition for a start from Leighton Baines.

Reflecting on his Sunderland move, Oviedo said: "At the moment I want to play and help the team to be out of the relegation zone, we have a little difficult moment but we can reverse and be better over the next months.

"I can play when the staff want to put me in the team.

"Last year [Everton] lost here, that was a difficult moment as we lost the manager after the game.

"I remember that moment very well, when Sunderland celebrated to stay in the Premier League.

"Hopefully we can help the team to do the same or even better.

"Sunderland is a great club, the training ground and stadium is fantastic."

Oviedo - who won't be involved against Tottenham Hotspur - is pleased to be linking up again with Moyes.

He is set to make his Sunderland debut in the crunch game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

"I am so happy to be here, it is a fantastic moment for me to be here," added Oviedo.

"I hope to play and help the team as much as I can. Everything went quickly but I am happy to be here.

"I know the staff and some of the players, it is good for me to be here and start again.

"I feel confident under the manager, he gives me the confidence and I will work very hard for him and the team.

"I think it will be good here. I know plenty of people here, it will help me settle.

"Right now, the most important is to play and do well for the team."

Oviedo joins a host of familiar faces including former Everton players Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar, with free agent Joleon Lescott also arriving on Wearside this month.