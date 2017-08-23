Bryan Oviedo in line for Barnsley start despite calf problem

Simon Grayson was impressed with Bryan Oviedo on his Sunderland comeback, despite the Costa Rican feeling his calf tighten in the second half.

Oviedo was taken off after an encouraging return to competitive action, having not yet featured under the new Black Cats boss.

Grayson fielded him as a wing-back in a new look system, and was pleased with what he saw.

He said: “I thought Bryan was lively, he played that wing-back role really well.

“He just felt his calf tighten, it was just a pre-caution to bring off.

“He could have told me 20 seconds earlier before we made the substitutions mind! He gives you good quality, handles the ball well, and is energetic.”

Oviedo’s calf is unlikely to keep him out of the league clash with Barnsley this Saturday. He will be a strong contender for a starting berth after Brendan Galloway picked up an injury against Leeds United.

Grayson also confirmed that Jack Rodwell, who had been expected to feature, missed out through illness.

It is not yet clear whether the midfielder will be fit to be part of the matchday squad at Oakwell.

He has yet to feature in a competitive game under the new manager after suffering from a string of injuries since midway through pre-season.