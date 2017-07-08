Bradley Lowery to be honoured at Lewis Stevenson testimonial with donation and minute's applause

Hibs fans are planning a match-day tribute to brave Bradley Lowery after his family confirmed on Friday that he had lost his battle with neuroblastoma.

The Sunderland fan, from Blackhall, died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. His courageous fight against the illness, and beaming smile, captured the hearts of the nation.

And last night, Hibs fans took to social media in a bid to organise a minute's applause in the sixth minute of Lewis Stevenson's testimonial match against SAFC, which is taking place at Easter Road at 2pm tomorrow (Sunday, July 9).

Graeme Cadger, chairman of the Lewis Stevenson Testimonial Committee, said: “I spoke to the Sunderland Club Secretary tonight and he is more than happy to respect a minute’s applause.”

Today, a statement posted on behalf of Lewis Stevenson's Testimonial Committee confirmed that half of the proceeds will go towards Bradley Lowery's charity fund, at the request of Stevenson family.

Half of the funds raised will already go to Cardiac Risk In The Young (CRY) and Leith Links 4 Kids.

Both Hibs and Sunderland teams have also agreed to wear black armbands during tomorrow's match.

In tribute to Bradley, Hibs yesterday tweeted: “All our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and those his brave battle touched and inspired. His memory marches on... #OneBradleyLowery."

Little Bradley was honoured at Giggs Lane last night as the Black Cats faced Bury in their first friendly of the summer.

All gate receipts from the match were donated to Bradley's charity campaign, and fans on both sides joined in with a minute's applause.