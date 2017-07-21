Bradford City v Sunderland team news: Aiden McGeady could make Black Cats debut in friendly

Aiden McGeady could be in line to make his Sunderland debut against Bradford City.

Sunderland’s pre-season programme continues with Saturday’s trip to Valley Parade to face League One Bradford City (KO 3pm).

McGeady didn’t feature for Sunderland in the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United with the winger instead working on his fitness work. Simon Grayson admits he is close to being involved, with the new season now less than two weeks away.

“McGeady is doing his fitness work at the moment,” said Grayson in the aftermath of the Pools game.

“We’ll see where we are at the weekend on that one but he’s not a million miles away. Jack Rodwell had a dead leg from the weekend which is why he was missing [against Hartlepool].

“[Brendan Galloway] had a tight calf at the weekend, he trained on Monday but at the back end felt a bit of stiffness so we decided as a precaution that he wouldn’t be involved against Hartlepool.”

McGeady, meanwhile, is pleased to be working again with Grayson having spent last season on loan at Preston North End. The winger joined Sunderland in a cut-price deal from Everton last week.

“I didn’t know the manager much but he gave me a licence to express myself,” said McGeady.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me, I played the best football I’ve played for a few years and re-found that love and enjoyment of the game that maybe I’d been missing.

“The last few years has been battling against relegation, with the new manager and new players we’ll reinvigorate the fans and players who are looking to get back up.”