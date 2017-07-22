Bradford 2-3 Sunderland: Player ratings as Ruiter debuts and Lens sparkles

Goals from Josh Maja, Jeremain lens and Billy Jones helped Sunderland to a 3-2 win at the Northern Commercials Stadium at Valley Parade.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

One excellent save in each half, getting off his line quickly and making the block. Kicking was good and he gets real distance with ease. One or two saves were pushed back into a dangerous area but a solid enough debut, and a late reflex save was truly superb. 7

DONALD LOVE

Fine pass to release Lens for Maja's opening, and some other excellent crosses. Would have been punished for a wild challenge on Nicky Law in the second half. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

One missed challenge almost allowed Bradford to make it 3-2 but this was another impressive outing. Browning is strong, quick and emerging as a definite contender to start at centre-back. 7

LAMINE KONE

Improved from his erratic display at Victoria Park and showed more composure in possession. Looked solid alongside Browning but both looked less certain as Bradford grew into the game late on. 6

BILLY JONES

Got on the scoresheet with an easy finish, and was booked for a cynical but necessary challenge in the second half. 6

LEE CATTERMOLE

Tenacious in the centre of midfield, he and Ndong doing well to keep Sunderland on top while playing two up front. Did the basics well and marshalled his side excellently.

DIDIER NDONG

A mixed afternoon. Enormous physical output, made some good ball winnning challenges, got plenty of shots in on goal and penalty given against him looked harsh. Some very slack passes put his team in danger, however. 5

JEREMAIN LENS (STAR MAN)

The individual quality was mesmeric, unstoppable in one on one situations. Goal was audacious but equally impressive was his discipline and the amount of ground covered on and off the ball. 9

WAHBI KHAZRI

End product not quite there but he and Lens were a menace throughout. Both showed a willingness to sit deep and help maintain Sunderland's off the ball shape, meaning the balance of the side was the best it has been in pre-season so far. 7

JOSH MAJA

Withdrawn early in the second half but had more than enough time to show his superb quality. Goal was confidently taken, linked up with Lens and Khazri well while showing impressive strength on the ball for his age. Really knocking on the door for the Derby County clash now. 8

JAMES VAUGHAN

Willingness to press and challenge created the space for his fellow forwards to showcase their ability, bout couldn't quite find the goal. Should have done better when Khazri found him with a second half free-kick but could only head over. 6

Subs

JOEL ASORO (Maja 59)

GEORGE HONEYMAN (Lens 65)

JOHN O'SHEA (Browning 79)

DARRON GIBSON (Khazri 79)

PAPY DJILOBODJI (Kone 82)

ADAM MATTHEWS (Love 82)