Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on Sunderland clash, team news and under-fire David Moyes

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is fully focused on securing his side's Premier League fate - which will heap more misery on Sunderland and David Moyes in the process.

The Cherries are 13th in the league on 38 points, seven points clear of the bottom three with basement side Sunderland propping up the rest ahead of Saturday's Stadium of Light clash.

Sunderland head into the game (KO 3pm) knowing if they fail to match third-bottom Hull City's result at Southampton then relegation will be confirmed.

Ahead of the game, Howe insists he is taking nothing for granted and he is keen for his players to maintain their momentum from the 4-0 thrashing of Middlesbrough last weekend.

Asked whether a Stadium of Light win would confirm safety for his side, Howe said: "No, we're not safe until it's mathematically done.

"We'd love to get over 40 points this weekend, that's the one ever one talks about, then we can move on from there.

"It's about continuing our progression and momentum.

"It will be a difficult game, any away game in the Premier League is tough so we'll not be underestimating Sunderland.

"I've seen many amazing things in football, so our mentality has to be to go out against a tough side fighting for their lives.

"While there's hope they will keep going especially with their manager and the challenges he's faced in his career.

"Our mindset has to be to face a very tough battle and a very difficult game."

Moyes has been coming under increasing pressure from supporters, with the away fans turning on him in the 1-0 Tees-Wear derby defeat to Boro on Wednesday night.

Howe added: "My focus is always on us and our team and players, making sure we're at our very best.

"It's difficult to have sympathy with an opposition manager until after the game as the focus is so much on your team."

Meanwhile, Howe also confirmed Dan Gosling will miss the Sunderland game having come off against Middlesbrough with a calf complaint.

Andrew Surman, currently sidelined with a knee injury, will also miss the trip to Wearside.

Howe, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: "We’re still without Andrew Surman and Dan Gosling doesn’t look like he’s going to make it.

"Dan was struggling with his calf and was forced off against Middlesbrough. With Andrew, he’s not at the stage where he’s ready to train."

Jack Wilshere (leg), Adam Federici and Callum Wilson (both knee) remain long-term absentees.