Boavista claim Sunderland get FIFA go-ahead to sign keeper Mika

Sunderland appear to have been given the go-ahead to sign Portuguese keeper Mika.

The Black Cats tried to land the Boavista goalkeeper on transfer deadline day last Wednesday, but the deal was not done in time.

But now FIFA look to have allowed the move beyond the deadline.

The Echo understands Sunderland are yet to receive official confirmation from FIFA but officials are hopeful that the deal will go through.

It comes as Boavista have reported on their Facebook page that FIFA have authorised the transfer, having studied the reasons why Sunderland could not complete the deal in time.

Boavista say that the move will be formalised next week.

Mika, a Portugal Under-21 international, has been Boavista’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons. He will sign a two-year contract when he arrives on Wearside.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been seeking a keeper to compete with Jordan Pickford following the elbow injury which has ruled Vito Mannone out for three months.