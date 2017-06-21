Black Cats agree to friendly at Northern League club Sunderland RCA

Sunderland will send a team to face Northern League club Sunderland RCA in the Meadow Park club’s opening pre-season friendly.

The Black Cats will head south of the river to Ryhope for a 7pm kick-off on Monday, July 10.

Admission prices will be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

The Red and Whites attracted one of the ground’s biggest crowds when Denis Smith’s first-teamers secured a 5-0 friendly win over RCA just before the start of the title-winning Third Division campaign in 1987-88.

RCA, who reached the last 16 of the FA Vase in each of the last two seasons under boss Martin Swales, have signed influential Ryhope CW midfielder Nathan O’Neill, who will look to make his bow against the Black Cats.

RCA also have friendlies arranged away to Jarrow (July 12), Willington (July 15), Chester-le-Street (July 18) and Esh Winning (July 26), plus Meadow Park matches against a Hartlepool United XI (July 22) and Pickering Town (July 29).