Birmingham Ladies 0 Sunderland Ladies 0: Skipper Bannon hails solid show in Spring Series opener

Sunderland Ladies captain Steph Bannon was thrilled to kick off the FA Women’s Super League 1 Spring Series campaign with a hard-earned 0-0 draw away to Birmingham City yesterday.

Birmingham, though to the SSE Women’s FA Cup final after knocking out Arsenal and Chelsea, enjoyed most of the possession and created all of the goalscoring opportunities.

But they found it difficult against a well-organised Sunderland.

“We’re over the moon after that performance and result,” said Bannon.

“Going into the Spring Series we set a few objectives and one of them was to be harder to beat this season than we were last year.

“So to keep a clean sheet against a very good side is really positive for us and we can build on this.

“We defended really well, kept our shape and didn’t allow them very much at all in the way of chances.

“We attacked at times as well and created a few half-chances, and the more we play together the more our attacking play will develop.

“It’s been a good start for us under Mel (Reay, the club’s new manager), who’s settled in really well.

“We knew her because she was assistant manager last year and she’s told us exactly wants from us – and we’ve applied that.”

Strike partners Ellen White and Charlie Wellings sent efforts over the bar as Blues began to hit their stride midway through the first half.

Wing-back Paige Williams then sent a cross-cum-shot narrowly wide just before the interval.

White went desperately close to opening the scoring when her curling 54th minute cross-shot bounced back off the face of the bar.

Black Cats keeper Anke Preuss had to make a diving 77th minute save from substitute Sarah Mayling as Blues pressed again.

At the other end, keeper Sophie Baggaley was rarely tested despite the visitors occasionally breaking forward dangerously in the closing stages.

Birmingham striker Ellen White said: “It was a frustrating afternoon for us – we were a little bit sloppy in possession especially in the first half. In the second half, we were much improved and we’re a bit disappointed at not getting some goals and the three points.

“For my own part, I was frustrated that I wasn’t able to put the ball in the net.

“But fair play to Sunderland, they defended really well and caught us on the break a couple of times.”

Sunderland Ladies (3-5-2): Anke Preuss; Hayley Sharp, Stephanie Bannon, Victoria Williams; Abby Holmes, Lucy Staniforth, Dominique Bruinenberg, Madeline Hill, Danielle Brown (Keira Ramshaw 73); Abbey Joice (Stephanie Roche 79), Beverley Leon. Subs not used: Sophy Stonehouse, Georgia Gibson, Olivia Watt.

