Billy Jones reacts to missed chance against Leeds United and targets first league clean sheet

Billy Jones was left frustrated after missing a glorious chance to get Sunderland back into Saturday evening’s clash with Leeds United.

The right-back fired wide just before the fourth official announced a six-minute period of stoppage time, with Sunderland 2-0 down.

Jones, who scored against Hibernian in pre-seaon, is hoping to add goals to his game as the season progresses.

He said: “It was a great ball in. I don’t think the centre-half was aware I was there.

“I was half expecting him to have a swing at it and try to clear it, but I don’t think he thought there was anyone there.

“Unfortunately again, it’s another chance I’ve missed, which I’m extremely disappointed about.

“It was a poor first touch which then took the chance away from me. Maybe I could even have hit it first time.

“On a personal level, I expect to score those chances. All I can do, with plenty more games, is hopefully score a few more goals.”

Jones, however, also stressed the need for his defence to put together a run of clean sheets, having conceded in all four league games so far this season.

He said: “One thing we know is we’re going to get plenty of chances.

“We’ve got match-winners in the final third – we’re obviously disappointed not to keep a clean sheet in the league yet.

“If we can do that we will win games – we’ll always create those chances, I think.”

The 2-0 defeat to Leeds ended Sunderland’s unbeaten record.

The Black Cats have five points from their first four matches and Jones is confident that his side will benefit from a trying schedule at the beginning of the campaign.

He said: “This month has been massively important for us. There are a lot of lads who are used to playing Premier League football, and when in that league, when you get to the international break, you might only have had three games.

“They’ve come thick and fast, and every one has been tough, but that’s what you’re going to get in this league.

“It’s just about making sure all the lads understand what this league is all about. That’s the one good thing.

“A lot of time last year, when we had a poor performance, we’d have to wait to rectify that.

“The games come thick and fast in this league so you have plenty of chances to get over a disappointing result.”