Billy Jones in light training, interest from Serie A in Sunderland winger

Sunderland defender Billy Jones has returned to light training after his concussion against West Ham United.

The right back, who is expected to be fit to face Middlesbrough on April 26, suffered a concussion during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

The FA and Premier League have clear ‘return to play’ guidelines for players suspected to have suffered concussion and the guidelines work on a step-by-step basis including no physical activity initially to then light exercise, non-contact drills, full contact and return to playing.

The guidelines essentially mean players cannot return to competitive action for at least six days but with Sunderland not in action again until next Wednesday, Jones is expected to line up against Steve Agnew's Boro side at the Riverside.

Sunderland AFC posted footage of Jones in light training at the Academy of Light this morning.

Against West Ham, Jones was stretchered off in a neck brace and with an oxygen mask on after falling awkwardly and bumping his head on the turf following a shoulder challenge from Arthur Masuaku late in the game.

After a lengthy stoppage, Jones was eventually substituted in the 88th minute, with 10 minutes of added-on time played.

He was dazed in the aftermath and was taken to hospital for checks before being discharged on Saturday night.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news visit our live blog.

Meanwhile, Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

The Dutch international is currently on a season-long loan at Turkish top flight side Fenerbahce and has enjoyed a successful season, with Lens the leading assist maker in the league.

Lens is destined to leave Sunderland this summer with Serie A side Napoli the latest club to be linked with a move for him.

Lens is reported to be happy in Turkey, with Fenerbahce leading the race to sign him in the summer.

That move could be complicated though by fresh reports the Turkish side are also interested in signing Adnan Januzaj on a loan deal from Manchester United this summer.

The Belgian has been on loan at the Stadium of Light this season but his spell on Wearside has been a disappointing one.

