Big Sunderland AFC Survey: Have YOUR say on the 2017-18 campaign so far, January plans, Grayson, Bain and Short

Sunderland's 2017-18 campaign has got off to the worst possible start with the club bottom of the Championship and searching for their second manager in just four months.

Simon Grayson was sacked after 15 games with the club rooted to the foot of the table, while the Black Cats haven't won at home since December last year.

If Sunderland fail to beat Millwall when the Championship resumes they will hold the record outright for the longest run in English football without a home win, 20 games.

Injuries and a lack of investment all played a part but clearly this squad of players should not be propping up the rest of the division.

Sunderland have the joint worst defensive record in the league and have only won one game all season.

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain.

