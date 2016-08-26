Bid accepted for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra as Sunderland boss looks to improve squad

Sunderland's bid for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra has been accepted, with David Moyes confident of improving the squad before deadline day.

Moyes confirmed at his press conference this morning that Sunderland have made a bid for £7million-rated defensive midfielder Iborra, who has been on the club’s radar all summer.

The bid has been accepted and the Echo understands Iborra is keen on a move to Wearside.

But there is interest from elsewhere though and the deal is likely to drag into next week ahead of Wednesday's 11pm deadline.

Moyes - who confirmed the club had made "one or two" offers for new players - said he is confident he will be adding to the six players that have already arrived since he took charge.

"I have a lot of trust in [chief executive] Martin Bain, who has done an awful lot of good work and spent hours at the training ground," said Moyes.

"We will get some business done.

"We have one or two offers in for players just now.

"We are actively trying to improve the squad."

Iborra, who only signed a new deal until 2020 last summer, has made 83 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 17 goals, since moving from Levante in 2013.

It is understood he will be allowed to leave for the right price, with Sevilla chairman Jose Castro confirming that the Europa League holders have had an offer for him.

Castro said: "We have an important offer for Iborra. In this moment, it isn’t clear if we will accept it and we will wait to see what happens in next [few] days."

Meanwhile, work to secure the return of Yann M'Vila on a permanent deal is ongoing.

He currently plays for Russian side Rubin Kazan, who want a large transfer fee for a player out of contract in January.

Sunderland aren't putting all their eggs in one basket though.

Moyes added: "We are in for other midfielders as well."

The latest signing to arrive at Sunderland is right-back Javier Manquillo, on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Atletico Madrid full-back has joined with a view to a permanent four-year deal.

With Sunderland now fully stocked at right-back, Moyes will look to add another defender, striker and central midfielders to his squad.

Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson, 22, is being tracked by a host of Championship and Premier League clubs, but Sunderland are working hard to beat their rivals to his signature.