Beyond anyone’s expectations: Sunderland fans react to imminent appointment of Chris Coleman as manager

Sunderland fans have reacted positively to the news that Chris Coleman has resigned as boss of Wales and is expected to take charge of the Black Cats over the weekend.

Tonight’s news certainly looks to have bolstered optimism on Wearside, despite the Black Cats sitting bottom of the Championship going into tomorrow’s home clash with Millwall.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter

@BusterBrown1984: I can’t imagine Coleman leaving Wales for us, unless he had some sort of assurances that he had money to spend. Seems too comfortable of a job!

@PabloTheMackem: Chris Coleman new @SunderlandAFC lmanager it seems. Very happy with that considering where we are - his character is just what this Club needs!!!

@ian_t_11: 3 points and a new manager this weekend should kick start our season...... hopefully

@dwardle1978: Time to get serious

@deanhall261: Chris Coleman’s red n white army

@D_Heslop81: Pretty staggered by this to be fair. Easily the best we could hope for in our current predicament, hope we can pull it off.

@bradsafc1093: He knows he’s done all he can at wales. Completely overachieved playing backs against the wall shite football with a couple of cracking players. Doesn’t have the squad to play the same here. Not a fan but who else are we gonna have?

@88NTaylor: Coleman excelled with Wales, taking them far beyond anyone’s expectations & he actually wants to come to #safc .. like, optionally. Mad head

@michaelmordey: Think Chris Coleman will do us a job

@mobilemackem: Chris Coleman must have balls the size of grapefruit. Or he’s certifiably insane. Either way he needs total backing from the fans and no cynicism. We can do our bit now too.

@dan86gregory: Again, wouldn’t of been my first choice... but let’s get behind him. Haway the lads

@stainsy19731973: Wasnt expecting to get Coleman great appointment considering where we are

@Chrissygraham: Delighted w/ Coleman like. Charismatic, arrogant & assured in equal measure. Put them lot back in their boxes for sure. Get right behind him

@KielTulloch: Over the moon with Chris Coleman

@AndySAFC78: So it’s Chris Coleman? #SAFC happy with that . He’s got a great, but massive job on his hands