'Best bit of transfer business would be to keep hold of Lens' - how social media reacted to Sunderland's Jeremain Lens' Bradford performance

One of the stand out performers of Sunderland's pre-season so far has been wantaway winger Jeremain Lens.

Over the last 12 months the Dutchman, who spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, made no secret of his desire not to the Stadium of Light.

But here we are more than a month into the summer schedule, and less than a fortnight away from the start of the Championship season, and Lens remains on Wearside.

The Netherlands international was influential in yesterday's 3-2 win at Bradford and it's fair to say Sunderland fans' reactions are mixed when asked whether they want him at the club next season.

Following the Bantams result, few were keen to see the back of the wideman.

Although, some are sceptical as to whether he will be a Sunderland player come the end of the transfer window.

Here's the best bits from Twitter...

@lee_maughan The best bit of transfer business would be to keep hold of Lens #safc

@anssinieminen would keeping Lens and Khazri be the best business in this transfer window? If not best, at least great #SAFC

@GrahamNPaterson Think we'd be mad to sell Lens, sure I've wanted him out but Grayson might be the man to get him going because he's looking good #SAFC

@_GraemeAtkinson Lens “I hope #safc are relegated” Fans, “signing players like him is exactly why we’re in a mess” *scores goals Fans, “Lens must stay!”

@Shaun_ftm Scored goals in pre-season. Building the fans' hope. Still expecting him to gone by the end of September.

@JoeHughes1994 If he ends up staying, should he apologise for his comments and reaffirm a desire to be here I'll forgive it. Must apologise tho

@JoeHughes1994 If Grayson gets Lens focused and on board with his vision then he's fucking fantastic

@steven_safc89 If we manage to keep hold of Lens I reckon he'll be one of the best in the Championship next season. #SAFC

@Kingy78_ If and I repeat IF we could somehow keep Kone Ndong Khazri and Lens and get them firing we will be right in the mix #safc

@SunderlandNewss Anyone else fully expect lens to stay most of august? Big game on sky against Derby to showcase himself for a move. #safc

@middsey89 If we can keep that midfield four of Khazri, Lens, Catts and Ndong we'll be laughing this season. #Quality #SAFC