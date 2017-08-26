Barnsley v Sunderland team news: Two changes from usual league side for visitors

Have your say

Bryan Oviedo and Robbin Ruiter make their first league starts of the season at Oakwell this afternoon.

Jason Steele and Brendan Galloway drop out from the XI that had started all four league games previously.

Lynden Gooch is on the bench despite scoring his first senior Black Cats goal at Brunton Park in midweek.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Jones, Kone, Browning, Oviedo; Honeyman, Ndong, Cattermole, McGeady; Vaughan, Grabban

Subs: Steele, Asoro, Gibson, O'Shea, Matthews, Gooch, Khazri