Barnsley and Hibernian among clubs tracking Sunderland left-back

Sunderland left-back Tommy Robson is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old defender has caught the eye this season for the Under-23s with a string of impressive displays, with several clubs in England and Scotland keeping tabs on the youngster.

Scottish Championship side Hibernian are among them and the Echo understands Robson is set to spend a couple of days training with Hibs this week with a view to a loan - or potentially a permanent move - in January.

There is also interest from several clubs in the Football League, with Championship side Barnsley one of the clubs keeping close tabs on Robson, who captain's the Under-23 side.

Barnsley also wanted Robson in the summer, but Sunderland kept hold of their younger players given how short of options manager David Moyes was.

There is plenty of interest in the club's younger players and Under-23 boss Andy Welsh told the Echo in November that a few could leave on loan in January to boost their development.

"Of course it will be the manager’s decision, but I think there is scope," said Welsh.

"There has been quite a bit of interest in three or four of the lads, as you can imagine."

Jordan Pickford, Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch have all graduated from the Under-23s to the first team in the past 12 months.

And getting players out on loan is seen as a key part of their development.

Changes to the system in the summer, which saw the emergency loan system scrapped, mean players can only be loaned out in transfer windows on a half or full season loan.

It means players can no longer be loaned out for a month or two at a time.