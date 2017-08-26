Barnsley 3 Sunderland 0: ‘Disgrace’, ‘totally unacceptable’ ‘embarrassment’ - how SAFC fans reacted on Twitter

Have your say

Sunderland suffered a shocker at Barnsley today, crashing to an ignominious 3-0 defeat to make it back to back Sky Bet Championship defeats heading into the international break.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter.

@JoshuaGuthrie: Khazri’s body language is truly horrific. An embarrassment that he wears the red and white stripes of Sunderland AFC

@LiamWhite2: Embarrassing that. Absolute disgrace

@freedawearside1: Ellis Short you are a disgrace to every Sunderland supporter

@daniellelou1_x: Grayson should seriously consider 3-5-2 for me that extra midfielder would make a hell of a difference

@LBarks72: No meltdown but losing 3-0 to Barnsley simply isn’t good enough and is totally unacceptable. 4k away fans badly let down

@COGpiece: Not that we have the right to be beating anyone at the minute but that was very bad

@Kevsol: Getting thumped by Barnsley is just latest in a string of embarassments: weak in all departments, especially defence. No ambition

@safc777: The lack of chances we had is scary.

@Powell_Matthew: A section of our support have just clapped Barnsley off the pitch. Let that one sink in

@jonnymcfadden: Those 5 or 6 new players that come in this week will make all the difference in a couple of weeks time

@chrissywright7: Awful performance #SAFC need players desperately before Thursday, someone to put the ball in the net more than ever!!!

@Darrenthemackem: Bloody rubbish

@RasTrentish: Another sorry showing from the lads. Hard to see any positives from this and harder to imagine a way out.

@tongey93: As bad as it’s been today. 1st time this season where there has been a lack of effort. Not getting too upset but needs a reaction!

@safctinders: A very poor excuse of a football club. And the pain continues...

@Dows0n: Nowhere near good enough

@johne113: A well timed international break is just what doctor ordered #safc Wonder if Grayson has had his copper jar at tesco for transfers

@rstaincliffe1: Woeful performance, no clean sheet, no goals in 180 minutes of championship footy, no spark or clue how to score... anything else?

@teasdaley90: Well, it was cheaper than buying 90 mins for the sunbed. That’s about it. A day to forget. Let’s move on.

@MichaelUrwin4: Can’t pass, nothing upfront, just generally poor all over the pitch. We need 3 to 4 decent players in quick

@jimmylowson: Thought Kone in particular was poor today, had the carefree attitude of someone who think’s he’s above playing at this level

@samsonplace: Bottles thrown at players by fans at end of game. Khazri and kone laughing. Even if not sold should never play for us again

@Sunlunfan: Things look like they’re going to get a hell of a lot worse before they get better for #SAFC

@NeilPhilipThor1: Words cannot describe my feelings at the moment

@peterjames73: The sooner we sell Kone and Khazri the better. Both not interested in the slightest and the players who do care aren’t good enough