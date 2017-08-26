Barnsley 3-0 Sunderland: Player ratings after insipid Black Cats display

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Beaten easily at his near post for the third. Didn't look as comfortable or composed as previous and got away with some poor decisions. 5

BILLY JONES

Two goals came down Sunderland's right flank as the Black Cats struggled to cope with Barnsley's surprise change of shape and selection. 4

TYIAS BROWNING

Ought to have done better with the second goal and was nowhere near as emphatic with his clearances as usual. 4

LAMINE KONE

Far from Sunderland's defensive weak spot but looked uncertain and off the pace nevertheless. Visitors were flat footed at the back and picked off. 5

BRYAN OVIEDO

Booked for a wild challenge with the game long gone, but struggled throughout on his return. Some good early crosses which no one gambled on. 5

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Got into a promising position in the opening minutes but his cross was cut out with Grabban waiting to turn home. Couldn't make any further inroads. 5

DIDIER NDONG

Lost the ball regularly and not as dominant as usual. Opposite number Joe Williams ran the show from a deep position. 4

LEE CATTERMOLE

Covered plenty of ground and did better than most to snuff out Barnsley's counters but was ultimately overrun. 5

AIDEN McGEADY

Always Sunderland's most likely threat but unable to carve out any real opportunities for team-mates. Went close with a first half free-kick but frustration showed as he was booked for dissent late on. 5

LEWIS GRABBAN

Couldn't find an end product, though was the only player to test Adam Davies in the second half. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN

Ineffective. Marshalled well by Barnsley's centre-back pairing who were dominant in the air. Early substitution reflected Sunderland's toothless attack. 5

Subs

LYNDEN GOOCH (Vaughan, 54)

Unlucky not be selected after Brunton Park display but couldn't make an impact after early second half susbtitution. 6

WAHBI KHAZRI (Honeyman, 64)

Booed intermittently by the away end after midweek comments. Lost the ball in some dangerous areas. 4

ADAM MATTHEWS (Oviedo, 80)

Unused: Steele, O'Shea, Gibson, Asoro