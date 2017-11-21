Aston Villa v Sunderland AFC team news: Chris Coleman makes five changes for first game in charge

Have your say

Chris Coleman has made five changes for his first game in charge of Sunderland.

In come Tyias Browning, Lynden Gooch, Darron Gibson, George Honeyman and Callum McManaman for the trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park (KO 7.45pm).

Coleman is without eight first team players tonight with Duncan Watmore set to be out for the rest of the season with a suspected cruciate knee ligament injury.

Billy Jones (knee), Lamine Kone (knee), Marc Wilson (calf), Jonny Williams (shoulder) are also missing while Didier Ndong, who missed the 2-2 draw with Millwall through compassionate leave, is not involved again.

Lee Cattermole is suspended while Paddy McNair, who played the full 90 against Millwall on his comeback from a serious knee injury, is rested.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Ruiter; Matthews, O’Shea (C), Browning, Oviedo; Gibson, Gooch; Honeyman, McManaman, McGeady; Grabban.

Subs: Steele , Love, Galloway, Vaughan, Asoro, Robson, Beadling.

Aston Villa: Johnstone; Hutton, Chester, Samba, Taylor; Whelan, Hourihane; Adomah, Onomah, Snodgrass; Davis.

Subs: Steer, de Laet, Elmohamady, Jedinak, Bjarnason, Lansbury, Grealish.