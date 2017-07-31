Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce issues update on Sunderland target, Rangers striker linked with Cats return

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Sunderland's interest in Ross McCormack.

Boss Simon Grayson quickly identified McCormack as a summer target having successfully worked with the Scotland international at Leeds United.

The Black Cats have asked about a loan deal but their Championship rivals are understood to prefer a permanent deal - with reports they want as much as £8million.

The Scot is free to leave Villa Park this summer as Steve Bruce looks to revamp his squad but for now the two clubs are poles apart in their valuation of the striker.

Asked about Sunderland’s interest in McCormack, Bruce told the Birmingham Mail: "There’s been an enquiry. I don’t know.

"There’s been enquiries from a couple of clubs, that might happen in the next week or so, we’ll wait and see.

"I didn’t take him to Germany. I left the door open for him. He is training well but at the moment I can’t guarantee him a game.

"That goes for Gary Gardner and one or two other ones where basically we have too many.

"To be fair to them lads too I didn’t think it was right to take them to Germany if I was not going to use them."

Cash-strapped Sunderland currently face being priced out of a move if Villa hold out for £8million while his wages are also likely to be a major hurdle to overcome but Bruce's comments have at least offered some hope that a deal could be struck.

The Black Cats would prefer a loan deal but their Championship rivals want to recoup a large chunk of the £12million they forked out for the former Fulham striker.

Reading, Derby County and Hull City are also all reported to have enquired about Scotland international McCormack, who turns 31 next month.

Grayson is looking to add another striker to his forward options after signing James Vaughan from Bury and Lewis Grabban on loan from Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also been linked with a move for former academy product Martyn Waghorn.

Rangers are reported to be willing to listen to offers for their 27-year-old striker, who has scored 44 goals in 78 games for the Scottish giants.

The South Shields born striker, who has had loan spells at Charlton, Leicester City, Hull City and Millwall, left Sunderland for Leicester back in 2010 for £3million.

He also played for Wigan Athletic before Rangers came calling.

Grayson is reported to be weighing up a move to bring the striker back to Wearside this summer, with the Championship campaign getting underway against Derby County at home on Friday night.