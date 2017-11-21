Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 1: How Black Cats fans reacted to Chris Coleman’s debut defeat

Chris Coleman endured a losing start to his Sunderland reign at Aston Villa tonight.

Lewis Grabban’s second-half strike proved not to be enough as former Black Cats boss Steve Bruce saw his high-flying Villa side edge a 2-1 win.

Sunderland fans were happy to take the positives from Coleman’s first match in charge, ahead of a vital trip to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Here’s how some SAFC fans reactd on Twitter.

@lawsa1_988: Coleman has had a bad hand to deal with tonight however impressed me with his changes. Performance was poor again mind players being lazy wanting ball too deep and giving it away far too easy. Give him a few days to work with players he will get it right

@GazWilko86: Say it every game, there isn’t a single side in this league that look any good. Yet we still can’t keep a clean sheet or get a win! That said it was a better 2nd half. Roll on Burton!

@sportmad72: Unlucky with that second goal. Take the positives move on next two games v important

@Thomas_Snowdon: Considering it didn’t sound like we played too badly. Coleman only had 2 days to prep for this game. Only way is up

@waldron1994: Disappointed with that as I thought we were the better team

@peterjames73: Not disappointed. Didn’t expect anything tonight once I seen the team. Two massive games coming up against Burton & Reading. Have to beat the teams around us

@edSAFC_: A 2-1 defeat away to a team looking likely to be promoted. Not to mention Coleman was only appointed two days ago. Not so bad

@LBarks72: Didn’t expect much but disappointing result all the same #safc Hopefully that’s the start of CC finding out who’s up to ten task

@DavidNunn73: We definitely looked better against what was a decent Villa side, but the lack of cutting edge is worrying. Huge game against Burton at the weekend as depressing as that sounds

@brooksie64: Groundhog Day

@bpotts16: Not a bad performance that. Plenty to be positive about. Smash Burton this Saturday and we can start getting the passports out imo