Arsenal target Joel Asoro admits to 'shock' interest but will leave agent to sort his future

Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro admits he is aware of Arsenal's interest - and says it came as a shock.

The Echo revealed on Saturday that the Gunners were weighing up a £5million bid for the striker and his team-mate Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.

Asoro is away with Sweden preparing for the Under-21 European Championships, and was asked by Swedish media whether he was aware of Arsenal's interest.

Asoro banned for Euros opener

"Yes, I know that," he said. "People were a little shocked because I have played very little first-team football.

"It is clear that people are surprised, but we'll see what happens,

"I've heard a little bit, but if I think about it too much, it becomes "what if, what if." I try not to think about it too much.

"It came as a shock. It is clear clubs contact each other and stuff, but it's my agent in charge of it. I try to focus on my football."

Asoro had revealed in an interview last week that he would weigh up his future depending on who Sunderland's new manager is.

The 18-year-old is keen to play more first team football, having made his debut last season – becoming Sunderland youngest ever Premier League player in the process.

He managed nine minutes from the bench, but also broke into the Under-23s side, scoring twice last season.