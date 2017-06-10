Arsenal make £5m double swoop for Sunderland wonderkids

Arsenal are looking to seal a double deal for Sunderland’s Swedish starlets Joel Asoro and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.

The pair are regarded as two of Sunderland’s most promising players, and their progress has not gone unnoticed.

Eighteen-year-old forward Asoro, who joined from Brommapojkarna in 2015, made his first-team bow last season – and became Sunderland youngest ever Premier League player and indeed the youngster Swede ever to appear in the English top-flight.

Asoro casts doubt on future

The Swedish Under-21 man has been tipped to be a first-team member next season, but he may not be seen in the red and white stripes again with a host of Premier League clubs ready to pounce.

Southampton, Everton and Liverpool are all looking at Asoro – but it is Arsenal who are in pole position, and they also want his fellow countryman Mbunga-Kimpioka.

Winger Mbunga-Kimpioka, who only turned 17 earlier this year, arrived from Swedish side Sirius last summer, and has also been tipped to make it into the Black Cats first-team in the next 12 months – but he could be sold before making an appearance.

Arsenal are ready to offer £5million for the pair, with Sunderland looking set to sell.

Asoro was asked about his future while on international duty this week.

He said: "It's not something you can decide now. We will have to see who the new manager is and whether or not they like me. If not, I will have to look for something. I have to develop and can't just play U23 football all the time."