'Announce Robbin Ruiter contract' - how social media reacted to Sunderland's Dutch trialist's debut

Have your say

It's fair to say Robbin Ruiter surprised a few with his impressive trial showing for Sunderland today.

The keeper, brought in this week by boss Simon Grayson, put in a solid if quiet first 45 before exploding into the game with two of three top class saves to deny the Bantams undeservedly getting a share of the spoils in the 3-2 win at Valley Parade.

Ruiter warms up pre-game

Grayson is certainly in need of a No 1 this summer, after the combined £32million departure of Jordan Pickford, to Everton, and Vito Mannone, to Championship rivals Reading.

Did Dutchman Ruiter stake a claim for a contract? Well, SAFC fans on Twitter seem to be convinced. Here's what they've been saying...

@cockneymackem Ruiter was excellent today. Not a great second half from the lads, lacking in the final third. Need strikers.

@MackemTalkYT Ruiter seems to be okay. Maybe another gk and defo a really good cb at the least

The Dutchman claims a high ball in an impressive display

@jam3s_forster Ruiter new number 1 get him signed

@xjmzd announce Ruiter contract

@FezzaSAFC Ruiter might have bagged himself a contract after today #safc

@Craigsafc23 Ruiter done very well today. Give him a 2 years contract

@chester__matt Sign Robbin Ruiter up now