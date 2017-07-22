'Announce Robbin Ruiter contract' - how social media reacted to Sunderland's Dutch trialist's debut

It's fair to say Robbin Ruiter surprised a few with his impressive trial showing for Sunderland today.
The keeper, brought in this week by boss Simon Grayson, put in a solid if quiet first 45 before exploding into the game with two of three top class saves to deny the Bantams undeservedly getting a share of the spoils in the 3-2 win at Valley Parade.
Grayson is certainly in need of a No 1 this summer, after the combined £32million departure of Jordan Pickford, to Everton, and Vito Mannone, to Championship rivals Reading.
Did Dutchman Ruiter stake a claim for a contract? Well, SAFC fans on Twitter seem to be convinced. Here's what they've been saying...
@cockneymackem Ruiter was excellent today. Not a great second half from the lads, lacking in the final third. Need strikers.
@MackemTalkYT Ruiter seems to be okay. Maybe another gk and defo a really good cb at the least
@jam3s_forster Ruiter new number 1 get him signed
@xjmzd announce Ruiter contract
@FezzaSAFC Ruiter might have bagged himself a contract after today #safc
@Craigsafc23 Ruiter done very well today. Give him a 2 years contract
@chester__matt Sign Robbin Ruiter up now
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.